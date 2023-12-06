Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family of gay man murdered in Phoenix park want suspects charged with hate crime

Bernardo Pantaleon was found along a hiking trail at Mountain View Park on Nov. 26. According to court records, he’d been shot multiple times and mutilated.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gasdeli and Anai Pantaleon should be planning holiday festivities with their cousin Bernie. Instead, they’re planning his funeral.

“It’s just sad to lose somebody based on their sexuality, and because he was so proud of it because he wasn’t scared to be himself,” Gasdeli Pantaleon said. “That’s the part that breaks us.”

Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, was found dead along a hiking trail at Mountain View Park on Nov. 26. According to court records, he’d been shot multiple times and his body was badly mutilated.

“He probably tried to save himself, tried to run,” said Anai Pantaleon. “Just by thinking that he suffered, it just haunts us. We can’t even imagine went he went through.”

Phoenix police have since arrested three men in connection with the killing: Jose Rodriguez, 20, along with Leonardo Santiago and Manuel Carrasco-Calderon, who are both 21. While Santiago is the suspected killer, all three are facing first-degree murder charges.

Bernardo’s cousins were pleased to hear that arrests were made, but they can’t understand why the suspects haven’t been charged with a hate crime—especially after they reportedly bragged about the murder on social media and sent gruesome pictures to the victim’s family.

“It’s a little bit of a relief, but then when we look at the charges and don’t see any type of hate crime, it hurts us,” Gasfeli said. “It’s clear that he got attacked because of his sexuality.”

Phoenix attorney Aaron Reed said there is no hate crime statute in Arizona that individuals can be charged with. However, if the suspects are convicted, the circumstances surrounding the crime can be used to give them more prison time.

“We have part of the sentencing statute that allows you to use hate crime as an aggravating factor,” Reed explained. “It’s not like other states, or on the federal level. Here, they can use it as a number of factors to increase someone’s sentence.”

Bernardo’s cousins say that regardless of hate crime charges, they want the public to know that vicious attacks on the LGBTQ community are not acceptable. “We absolutely ask for justice and want them to pay for what they did to him,” Anai said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

Bernardo Pantaleon was found along a hiking trail at Mountain View Park on Nov. 26. According...
Family of gay man killed in Phoenix park want hate crime charges
Dania Garrett (left) and Matt Huentelman (right) are Arizona's Family viewers who needed help...
On Your Side viewers get nearly $11,000 returned in November
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona