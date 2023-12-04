Your Life
3 men arrested for murder of man found dead in Phoenix park

Twenty-year-old Jose Rodriguez (pictured), 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago and Manuel Carrasco Calderon face first degree murder charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested three men for the brutal murder of a man who was found dead in a Phoenix park last week. On Saturday, Phoenix police arrested Jose Rodriguez, 20, Leonardo Santiago, and Manual Carrasco Calderon, both 21, for the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon.

On Nov. 26, Pantaleon’s body was found on a trail near Mountain View Park, which is near 7th and Peoria Avenues. Police said Pantaleon’s body had significant trauma, and he was shot. Pantaleon’s family said he was found naked, beaten and brutally tortured, so bad that detectives are considering recommending they don’t see him in that condition. His family says Pantaleon was part of the gay community and worries this was a targeted hate crime.

Thirty-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon’s body was found on a trail near Mountain View Park. His family is worried this attack was a possible hate crime.

Detectives searched the scene, processed evidence, and used several tools and databases to help solve this murder case and soon identified Rodriguez, Santiago, and Calderon as suspects.

All three men were arrested and taken to the police headquarters, where police say they confessed to murdering Bernardo. The men were booked into jail and face various charges, including first-degree murder.

