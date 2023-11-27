Your Life
Detectives investigating after man found dead at north Phoenix park

File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead at a north Phoenix park early Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., a passerby called 911 after coming across an unresponsive man lying on the ground at Mountain View Park, located on 7th Avenue about three blocks south of Peoria Avenue. Phoenix police responded and found 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives remained on scene for hours collecting and processing evidence, but so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

