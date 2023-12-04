Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

FAQ: On Your Side

AZFamily's On Your Side Roku Graphic
AZFamily's On Your Side Roku Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here are some frequently asked questions that are sent to the On Your Side team.

How to contact On Your Side

You must submit your issue using the contact form for On Your Side. You may also submit a letter via mail: Arizona’s Family, Attn: On Your Side, 5555 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

Landlord Disputes

On Your Side does not deal with landlord disputes. We would encourage you to contact one of these resources:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

These tips can help make your digital footprint even smaller - protecting your personal...
On Your Side podcast explores a safer way to shop
A single water bead ballooned inside Jonah’s intestine. He was rushed into surgery to have it...
Mesa mom warns of water bead danger after baby’s emergency surgery
Reports show there were an estimated 7,800 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of water...
Arizona mom warns of the dangers of water beads
Cave Creek couple wants their deposit back from landscaper who never showed up to do the work.
No show landscaper makes off with Cave Creek couples deposit