FAQ: On Your Side
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here are some frequently asked questions that are sent to the On Your Side team.
How to contact On Your Side
You must submit your issue using the contact form for On Your Side. You may also submit a letter via mail: Arizona’s Family, Attn: On Your Side, 5555 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Landlord Disputes
On Your Side does not deal with landlord disputes. We would encourage you to contact one of these resources:
- City of Phoenix Landlord/Tenant Program: 602-262-7210
- Arizona Tenants Advocate: 480-557-8905
- Arizona Department of Housing, Mobile Home Landlord & Tenant Act Information and Relocation Fund: 602-771-1000
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.