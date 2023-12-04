FAQ: On Your Side

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here are some frequently asked questions that are sent to the On Your Side team.

How to contact On Your Side

You must submit your issue using the contact form for On Your Side. You may also submit a letter via mail: Arizona’s Family, Attn: On Your Side, 5555 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

Landlord Disputes

On Your Side does not deal with landlord disputes. We would encourage you to contact one of these resources:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.