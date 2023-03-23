March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

SRP says water released from dams won’t be wasted

Even though SRP is releasing a lot of floodwaters, the company says it's will store what it can to reuse in the aquifer.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona rivers and creeks are rising as recent storms dropped a lot of rain and snow on our state. SRP says they need to release water from their several dams as they cannot let the reservoirs overflow.

“If we didn’t let the water out the water would go overtop and you certainly don’t want that to happen,” SRP Surface Water Lead Tim Skarupa said. “That’s a complete safety issue. To make sure the dam is safe, we have to release that water.”

Skarupa says they keep the water levels higher in the reservoirs just in case we don’t get a lot of precipitation. When Arizona is hit by multiple storms bringing rain and snow, the water flows into the reservoirs. That means the water already behind the dam has to be released. Skarupa says that water is not being wasted. “That water is percolating into the aquifer and it’s going to be stored there for use at a later time. It is a benefit to the aquifer.”

He says pumps can pull the water that seeped underground. Skarupa says releasing so much water “recharges” typically dry areas. To learn more about the dams SRP controls, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway

Latest News

One of Marco’s talents was playing the guitar.
Phoenix family of teenager killed in five-car crash seeking justice and peace
Golfer marries caddie before LPGA tournament in Arizona
Doctors say hospitals and pediatricians always work around shortages.
Shortage of liquid asthma medication has Arizona mom on high alert
A trial court were hear one of seven Kari Lake challenges.
Arizona Supreme Court approves review of 1 of 7 election claims from Kari Lake
Arizona Supreme Court approves review of one election claim from Kari Lake