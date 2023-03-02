Your Life
SRP reservoirs nearly full ahead of strong winter storm

Back in January, the reservoirs along the Verde River were 55% percent full, and on Wednesday, they were around 84%.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Salt River Project was out checking the snowpack and reservoir levels ahead of Wednesday’s storm. Back in January, the reservoirs along the Verde River were 55% percent full, and on Wednesday, they were around 84%. SRP said they could be full by May when all the snow begins to melt, which means the Valley could see an entire flowing Salt River this spring.

SRP reports this as the second-largest snowpack they’ve seen in the past 30 years, with 2010 being bigger. “Even though we’ve had this wet winter and we are seeing this snowpack nearly fill SRP reservoirs, there’s still longer term drought implications impacting Arizona’s water supply,” said SRP hydrologist Stephen Flora.

The message is to conserve water because while all this rain and snow is good, it’s only temporary. Plus, the Colorado River still has drought issues. It will take the Colorado River several wet winters in order to recover.

