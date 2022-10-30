Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley.

The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collaborates with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween dinner show! (Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre)

Owner of Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and lead actor of the troupe Jim Trapani said, “Dinner theatre is a part of history in almost every culture. Certainly, here in Phoenix, people appreciate live performing arts!” Tickets start at $75 per person and can be found here or here. Want to learn more about the dinner theatre? Click here.

