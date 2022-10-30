Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre is collaborating with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween...
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre is collaborating with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween dinner show in the Valley.(Mystery Mansion Dinner Theater)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley.

The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collaborates with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween dinner...
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collaborates with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween dinner show!(Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre)
TRENDING: Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!

Owner of Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and lead actor of the troupe Jim Trapani said, “Dinner theatre is a part of history in almost every culture. Certainly, here in Phoenix, people appreciate live performing arts!” Tickets start at $75 per person and can be found here or here. Want to learn more about the dinner theatre? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can...
Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!
Year of Yoga teaches meditation and breathing techniques that help align your practice with the...
Improve your flexibility, strength, and balance by doing yoga with Kassandra
Year of Yoga teaches meditation and breathing techniques that help align your practice with the...
Improve your flexibility, strength, and balance by doing yoga with Kassandra
The Bisbee Mariachi Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Bisbee Mariachi Festival to raise money for homeless coalition