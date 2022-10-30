Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can enjoy on the holiday.

Check out this line-up of deals!

7-Eleven: Offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31, 2022. Also offering a $5 large pizza deal all Halloween weekend long.

Applebee’s: Offering free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go (or delivery) when placing an order online at Offering free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go (or delivery) when placing an order online at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app by using code “SPOOKY22″ at checkout on October 31, 2022.

Burger King: Launches New Ghost Pepper Whopper With Orange Bun Nationwide

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: Offering two Famous Star or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich Small Combos plus two Star Pals Kids Meals at the set price point ($20 for Hardee’s Halloween Family Bundle and $22 for Carl’s Jr. Halloween Family Bundle)

Carvel: Offering $5 off orders of $20 or more through Grubhub and DoorDash now through October 31, 2022.

Casey’s: For the first time ever, Casey’s is offering a Jack-O’-Lantern pepperoni pizza crafted into the shape of a pumpkin. From now through Halloween, the festive pie is available for $13.99.

Chipotle: Bringing Back The Boorito In-Restaurant On October 31, 2022

Cold Stone Creamery: Brings Back Boo Batter Ice Cream For the 2022 Halloween Season

Doherty-owned and operated Applebee’s locations: Kids in Costume eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entree when you dine in.

Dunkin’: Brings Back Halloween-Themed Donuts And Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato For the 2022 Halloween Season

Edible and Twix: With a select Edible purchase, ghouls and goblins can get a limited-edition Twix cheesecake using promo code “TWIXORTREATS.” Valid online and in-store for pickup and delivery between October 27 – 31, 2022.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Offering $1 Turkey or Veggie Sticks via online ordering from October 28 to October 31, 2022.

IHOP: Kids under 12 get free Scary Face pancakes from 4-10 p.m. local time for dine-in only now through October 31, 2022.

Krispy Kreme 1: Offering a free doughnut of choice to anyone dressed in a Halloween costume on October 31, 2022. No purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme 2: Buy Any Dozen Doughnuts, Get An Original Glazed Dozen For $2 At Krispy Kreme Every Saturday Through October 31, 2022.

Krispy Kreme 3: Introduces All-New Haunted House Collection For the 2022 Halloween Season

Krispy Kreme 4: Introduces New Freaky Frozen Chiller

Long John Silver’s: Offering free delivery when you place an online order over $15 at participating locations from October 28 through October 31, 2022. Order your favorites with DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, and GrubHub.

McAlister’s Deli: Offering Loyalty Members a deal for the family as any purchase of an entree unlocks up to two kids meals for free on October 31, 2022. To redeem online, use the rewards code “HALLOWEEN22.”

McDonald’s: Brings Back Halloween Pails

MOD Pizza: On October 31, customers in Halloween costumes who make a purchase of any MOD-size pizza or salad at their local MOD will receive 31% off their order.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Ongoing Moe Monday deal where you can get burritos for $6.99.

Noodles & Company: Offering Rewards Members a free small entree with the purchase of a regular entree on October 31, 2022.

Pieology: Buy one Custom Pizza in-restaurant and get the second half-off on October 31, 2022.

Jack in the Box: Brings back Monster Tacos

Papa Johns: Welcomes Back The Jack-O-Lantern Pizza From October 24-31, 2022

Papa Murphy’s: Welcomes Back the Jack-O Pizza For Halloween 2022

Pollo Tropical: Kids ages 12 and under arriving at a Pollo Tropical in their Halloween costume between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 will get a free kids meal with the purchase of any accompanying adult Pollo Tropical entree.

QDOBA: Buy one entree, get one free for Rewards members on October 31, 2022. The BooGO deal will automatically be loaded onto Rewards members’ wallets.

The Cheesecake Factory: Now through October 28th, fans will be treated to one free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with any online take-out or delivery order or $40 or more using the promo code “TREAT22.”

Red Lobster: Offering free delivery on To Go orders placed through Offering free delivery on To Go orders placed through RedLobster.com from October 28 to October 31, 2022.

Rubio’s: Booritos are back all day long this Halloween, October 31, when every Rubio’s Rewards Member can get any burrito on the menu for just $7.99. Simply place an order through the Rubio’s app, or scan your phone at the register to get the offer.

Sheetz: Offering new self-serve Candy Corn Cup’occino as part of Sheetz’s new fall drink menu.

Sonic: Offering 50-cent Corn Dogs all day on October 31, 2022.

TGI Fridays: After 5 pm on Halloween, fans can get their 50-cent boneless or traditional wings when they dine in-restaurant at TGI Fridays. From Friday, 10/28 through Monday, 10/31, fans can score 25% off Party Platters and Family Meals when they order online at After 5 pm on Halloween, fans can get their 50-cent boneless or traditional wings when they dine in-restaurant at TGI Fridays. From Friday, 10/28 through Monday, 10/31, fans can score 25% off Party Platters and Family Meals when they order online at TGIFridays.com or via call-in for takeout and use the code “Spooky25.”

Tim Hortons 1: Pours New Red Velvet Cream Cold Brew

Tim Hortons 2: Introduces New Trick-Or-Treat Bucket Filled With 31 Timbits

Veggie Grill: Buy one entree, get one free when you visit any participating Veggie Grill in costume on October 31, 2022.

Wendy’s: Celebrating Halloween With App Deals All Weekend Long Starting October 27, 2022

Wingstop: Offering free delivery Halloween weekend (10/28 to 10/31) on Offering free delivery Halloween weekend (10/28 to 10/31) on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app with a $5 minimum purchase.