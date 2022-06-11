Phoenix father killed by hit-and-run driver after car broke down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A husband and father of three went to the store and never came home Sunday. Police said Eddie Fierro, 28, was struck and killed by a drunk driver after his car broke down near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. His family is devastated. “Really hard, the hardest thing I’ve ever done, been through,” said Michelle Springfield, Eddie’s wife.

They’ve been together for ten years and have three young kids. “My husband was really goofy. He was high spirited all the time. He loved to joke,” she said. “I hope they remember their dad,” Springfield continued.

The crash happened early Sunday morning. Michelle said Eddie went to the store, and his car broke down on the way. Police confirm he was trying to push the car out of the road, and another man walking by stopped to help. That’s when a driver hit both of them. Eddie was killed, and the good Samaritan was injured.

The driver, later identified as Daniel Osuna, reportedly stopped but “fled the area prior to providing his information.” Court documents show he reported the car stolen but later fessed up, telling investigators “he dropped his phone and when he looked down to pick it up, he crashed.”

Officers also noted “smelling a strong odor of alcohol,” according to court documents. “When she told me that, I went crazy,” Maria Eughetto, Eddie’s mother, said. “I miss him so much because he was the best,” she continued.

Maria and Michelle are trying their best to stay strong, wearing Eddie’s old work shirts. “That’s probably what I miss the most, his hugs. That’s why I have to wear one of his shirts every single day to make me feel like he’s hugging me,” Springfield said.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. Click/tap here if you would like to donate.

