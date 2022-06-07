Your Life
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a crash near 51st Ave & Pierson
Police are investigating a crash near 51st Ave & Pierson(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Vincent Cole said it happened near 51st Avenue and Pierson, which is just south of Camelback around 4 a.m. Officers showed up to a woman who had been hit by someone in a dark-colored SUV.

A witness told officers that after the woman was hit, the driver stopped, turned on their hazard lights, then drove away. The woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers and a heavy police presence in the area as detectives work to determine what led up to the crash. Officers closed 51st Avenue between Camelback and Campbell, but it reopened around 7 a.m.

No other information has been released.

