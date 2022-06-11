GOP gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson says 2020 election wasn’t fair

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Republican primary race for governor is growing tight, with new polls showing candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are neck-and-neck with each other. With about four weeks left until early voting begins, Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Robson for a one-on-one interview.

In the interview, Robson spoke about the 2020 election, and wouldn’t say if it was on the up-and-up or stolen. “Well, I will go back to what I have always said, and I will continue to say that I don’t believe the election was fair,” said Robson.

Over the past year, courts have tossed out lawsuits alleging voter fraud, and several audits have confirmed the results of the 2020 election. However, in Arizona, the GOP-controlled Senate held a new hearing with claims of election fraud. Robson was then asked about trusting the results of the upcoming primary election.

“I believe that there is going to be an incredible turnout this year again. As I go around this state and I listen to people and I see people who have never been involved in politics before, they are scared, they’re frustrated, they’re worried, they’re angry, and they’re going to show. So I believe this year we will see incredible turnout, and democracy will prevail in 2022,” said Robson.

Robson added that as governor, she would focus on stricter voter ID requirements. The full interview will premiere on Politics Unplugged on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.