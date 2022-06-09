New poll numbers show Arizona governor’s race nearly tied among GOP candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new poll shows the governor’s race is nearly tied with just a few weeks until early voting starts in the primary. The polls show former news anchor Kari Lake is still leading the Republican primary, but businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson is closing the gap.

Two recent polls show the race is neck and neck as Robson’s campaign put up posters targeted at her opponent. Robson is linking Lake to former President Barack Obama with signs posted throughout the Valley, reading “Kari Lake donated to Obama.” Robson’s television ads and signs have fueled a rise in her poll numbers, from single digits at the beginning of the year to a close tie heading into the primary.

A poll leaked last week by Data Orbital shows Lake is still leading the GOP field with 27%, while Robson is a close second with 23%. Matt Salmon also came in third with 12%. Another survey released by OH Predictive Insights on Wednesday has Lake in first with 23%, Robson with 21%, and Salmon at 14%.

Lake bashed the poll on a radio talk show, saying her numbers show she has a significant lead in the race. “OH Predictive, they couldn’t poll what today’s forecast is going to be if they had the forecast right in front of their eyes,” said Lake on The Mike Broomhead Show. However, the OH survey was conducted several weeks ago.

Mike Noble with Pollster says the results released on Wednesday still reflect accurate trends despite being outdated. “It might be a few weeks old, but again if you look back at all the polling we’ve put out, and the question is, ‘what are the trends? What are the trends showing?’” said Noble.

Noble also added that the race is tight, but Robson is becoming a fast favorite. “Now, with voters paying more attention and the ads and everything else going on currently, it’s favoring Karrin Taylor Robson right now,” he explained. However, both surveys show undecided Republican primary voters make up over 30% of the field with just months left before the August primary.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.