PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted the woman who hit and killed Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford in 2019.

Court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family indicates Nubia Rodriguez has been charged with negligent homicide and caused the death of Rutherford on March 21, 2019.

The indictment was filed in court in August. Rodriguez is due back in court in November for a pre-trial conference.

Rutherford was hit and killed near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix police, Rutherford stopped and got out of his police vehicle to assist two people who were involved in a car crash.

While investigating that collision, Rutherford then responded on foot to a priority radio call across the street. As the officer was crossing Indian School Road, he was struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Expedition driven by Rodriguez.

Rutherford served almost 23 years with the Phoenix Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.