PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Faith leaders from across the country are calling on the NFL to pull next year’s Super Bowl out of Arizona. They say Arizona should be dropped as host over a series of restrictive voting laws proposed by state lawmakers. A group of more than 200 faith leaders, including 40 from Arizona, sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asking him to consider relocating the Super Bowl out of Arizona next year. Leaders say this is an effort to bring awareness to voter suppression.
In the letter, it says Arizona is battling a “disease of racism and particularly its symptom of voter suppression.” “We want to send a message to the NFL and nation that we believe in the right to vote and we believe if the state is preventing that right and they should not be rewarded economically because of that,” the senior pastor at Ebenezer Church Raymond Forte said.
Forte signed the letter. So did Jannah Scott with the African American Christian Clergy Coalition. Both are based in Phoenix. “With the introduction of over 20 bills this year, I have seen some that are really concerning,” Scott said.
The group of leaders says Arizona legislators passed restrictive voting bills last year. And right now, dozens of Republican-backed voting bills are being discussed, including the elimination of early voting and mail-in voting. “This would impact people of color but it would also impact the disabled, people who live in rural areas, poor and low-income people, people who work a job, then have to vote because they don’t get the time off,” Scott said.
The Super Bowl has been pulled out of Arizona once before. It happened in 1991 when the state refused to make Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday a state holiday. “We’re very hopeful we could see history repeat itself through this,” Forte said.
A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office says the Super Bowl is a tremendous boost to the economy. They say to pull a Super Bowl because of bills that may or may not get out of legislation this year seems hurtful to Arizona.