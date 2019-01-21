PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two doctors responsible for the patient who gave birth after being raped at Hacienda HealthCare last month are out -- one of them suspended.
Hacienda HealthCare issued a statement first to Arizona's Family Monday afternoon.
"The two physicians who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services to Hacienda patients. One has resigned. The other one has been suspended.
"Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathy to the client and her family. Hacienda intends to do everything possible to restore its credibility in the eyes of our patients, families, the community and our agency partners at every level."
Arizona's Family first broke the story less than a week after the woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29, 2018.
As we looked for answers, we learned that the 29-year-old had been a patient at Hacienda HealthCare since she was a toddler. She has been in a persistent vegetative state -- completely vulnerable -- all that time.
Nobody at Hacienda HealthCare knew the woman was pregnant.
Arizona’s Family has learned more about her abilities that we didn't know before.
We've reported she has been in a vegetative state for 26 years, and her family attorney now told us she is able to recognize family and respond in a limited way.
He said her condition is a result of seizures she had early in her childhood.
According to court documents, she is diagnosed as a quadriplegic, but her family's attorney said has some ability to move and describes her as "alert," though non-verbal.
He said she can respond to some sounds and is able to make facial gestures, and also told us she likes being read to by people who are familiar to her.
But her yearly physical exam checks still list her prognosis and rehab potential as poor.
While some media outlets have described the woman as comatose, that it not the case.
A person in a coma could not do that. Mayo Clinic describes a coma as "a state of prolonged unconsciousness ...."
Unlike other care facilities, Hacienda HealthCare is not licensed by the state.
According to Will Humble, the former Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, the facility is "specifically exempt by statute."
State Sen. Heather Carter is one of the state representatives pushing emergency legislation to remove the statute from 1996-1997 that exempts Hacienda HealthCare from a state license.
In the meantime, Arizona has ordered the facility to find a third-party manager. The CEO has agreed.
This is not the only allegation of abuse at Hacienda HealthCare.
A second female patient has come forward to claim that two staffers had abused her.
