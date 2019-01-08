PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lawyer for the family of the woman who recently gave birth at a Hacienda HealthCare facility despite having been in a persistent vegetative state for years issued a statement Tuesday evening.
"The family obviously is outraged, traumatized and in shock by the abuse and neglect of their daughter at Hacienda Healthcare," John Micheaels said in a statement emailed to media outlets. "The family is well aware of the intense news and public interest in their daughter’s case, but at this time is not emotionally ready to make a public statement. The family would like me to convey that the baby boy has been born into a loving family and will be well cared for."
The woman, who gave birth on Dec. 29, 2018, is a 29-year-old Native American woman who has been in what Micheaels described as "a completely vulnerable state" since nearly drowning 14 years ago.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix]
The Phoenix Police Department has not said much about its investigation.
Micheaels' email came just hours after Arizona's Family confirmed that the Phoenix Police Department had served a search warrant allowing them to obtain DNA samples from male employees at the facility.
[RELATED: Phoenix PD obtain DNA samples from Hacienda HealthCare staff week after vegetative patient gives birth]
"As a company, we welcome this development in the ongoing police investigation," a Hacienda HealthCare spokesman said in a statement regarding the search warrant for the DNA samples.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona's Family investigation in Hacienda HealthCare]
