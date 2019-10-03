TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Aunt Rita wants you to get tested.
That’s why 116 HIV testing locations are popping up at Walgreens, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across Arizona.
Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness, launched Get Tested AZ, a new initiative to provide free HIV testing statewide.
People 18 and older who haven’t received an HIV test in last 12 months can download their free test voucher at gettestedaz.org. Just fill out the short questionnaire and a download voucher if you qualify for a test.
Those who test negative will be referred to a free mail-order condom service and connected to HIV prevention sources. People who test positive will be referred to HIV treatment providers through existing or statewide insurance.
There are dozens of locations in the Phoenix area. Clear here for more.
- Around 15 percent of HIV positive Arizonans don’t know their status. Right now, there are 18,000 HIV infections and around 3,000 don’t know they’re positive.
- Nearly all new HIV infections are in people between the ages of 13- to 29-years-old.
- In 2017, there were 768 new cases of HIV in Arizona.