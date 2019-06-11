GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora pled guilty to sexual conduct with a minor on Monday after she was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student last year.
Zamora, 27, was facing two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Most of the charges were dismissed due to a grand jury indictment in April.
According to court records, on Monday, the former sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy pled guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency.
Zamora was arrested by the Goodyear Police Department on March 22, 2018.
Police said a parent discovered text messages between Zamora and a student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.
According to Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department, the 13-year-old's parents used an app to monitor his phone.
The victim said the relationship started in a classroom chat group when Zamora started flirting with him and began sending him naked pictures of herself.
According to court documents, after Zamora and her husband discovered the parents' knowledge of the alleged sexual relationship, they began to harass the victim's father.
The victim's father told police he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband pleading him not to contact the police. The victim's father declined and ended the call.
The parents of the boy filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against Zamora's husband in early 2019.
According to court records, her sentencing is scheduled for July 12, 2019.
