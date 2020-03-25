PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Internet search history shows that less than three months after J.J. and Tylee were last seen, their mother, Lori Vallow, used her dead husband's credit card and Amazon account to purchase a wedding ring and other items.

Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler back in July. Cox claimed self-defense. Charles' sister, Kay Woodcock, inherited a printer from Charles that she tried to hook up to her computer that November.

"I don't know how me connecting his printer has to do with that but somehow it connected, I don't know," Kay explained. "After I poked around for a little while, I saw things were being ordered from Amazon and I thought, 'Well, that's not right' because you know, he's dead."

All of the items were shipped to Lori's new Rexburg apartment.

By this point, on Nov. 8, Kay and her husband Larry were already having trouble getting ahold of J.J. and Tylee. Around that time, they requested a welfare check on the kids, which was conducted later that month.

What Kay found in Charles' email opened a can of worms in the case.

"It was very interesting, to say the least, and I feel like this is the pivot point which everything broke loose and was tied together," Larry said.

Kay discovered that Lori purchased a $35 malachite gemstone ring on Oct. 2. The browser history also showed she searched for "beach wedding dress" and white slacks and a shirt for her then-soon-to-be husband, Chad Daybell.

"At that point, I was like, 'Wait a minute, whoa! They're getting married!' They were looking at men's extra-large clothing. Charles? It wasn't for him. It was men's, men's tennis shoes, things for her, a new yellow bathing suit for her, swim trunks for a man, extra-large, all of this was right there for me to look at," Kay said.

Chad's wife, Tammy, died in her sleep on Oct. 19. Her body has since been exhumed and her death is now under investigation.

Lori and Chad flew to Hawaii to get married on Nov. 5, just a few days before Kay made the discovery.

Buying items off of Amazon wasn't the only thing that happened on Oct. 2. That is the same day that Lori and Chad are seen at a storage unit in Rexburg. It is also the day that Brandon Boudreaux claims he was shot at. He believes Lori's brother Cox was behind the trigger. Boudreaux is Lori's niece Melani's ex-husband. Cox died in December and his death is under investigation.

Kay said she also found searches for airline tickets and swimsuits. Lori and Chad moved to Kauai while Rexburg police were serving search warrants for J.J. and Tylee. The newlyweds lived on the island up until Lori's arrest on Feb. 20.

+3 Lori Vallow arrested in Hawaii while her 2 kids remain missing Lori was arrested Thursday on the island of Kauai on a $5 million warrant out of Rexburg, Idaho, according to police. This was after Lori "failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities on Jan. 30."

"She is not tech-savvy at all so it never, I'm sure, ever crossed her mind that she was leaving a trail behind her," Kay said. "It was on Charles' card. It was on Charles' email, it was all going to her email with Charles Vallow's name all over it and that was pretty unnerving to me."

Kay said the last thing purchased for J.J. on that Amazon account was in July.

"One of the things I look at is not one item being searched had anything to do with Tylee or J.J.," Larry said.

Kay and Larry handed over their discovery to law enforcement in November, hoping it aids in the investigation in any way. Tylee was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8. J.J. was last seen on Sept. 23. "Where--where is J.J. and Tylee? Where are the kids? We've got to find those two children, we really do."

Lori is in the Madison County Jail in Idaho under at $1 million bond. She is facing five charges, including two felony counts of desertion of a child.

Lori's attorney, Mark Means, filed a motion for a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, stating "new facts have come to light." However, court documents did not elaborate on what those new facts where.