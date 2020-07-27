PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A current state representative and Republican senate candidate said Monday that she won’t encourage her constituents to take a COVID-19 vaccine should one become available.
Rep. Nancy Barto also said she was unsure if she would get vaccinated, as speculation grows that a vaccine could become available by the end of the year.
“I don’t know at this at this point,” Barton said when asked if she would take a vaccine if one was approved for use.
As for her constituents, she said the decision would be left up to them but that she didn’t plan to promote they get vaccinated.
Last year, Barto wrote several bills that Gov. Doug Ducey said he would veto because he believed they didn’t, “promote or extend vaccinations in the state of Arizona.”
This is year, Barto’s position on vaccinations draws a sharp contrast with her opponent in this highly-watched Republican state State Senate primary.
“If medical doctors have a vaccine available by the end of the year I would absolutely take it,” said incumbent Sen. Heather Carter.
Carter also said she would encourage the public to take advantage to of a vaccine once one is cleared for use. “Just like what we’re doing with suggestions around wearing a mask when you’re in public, making sure that you’re washing your hands more frequently,” Carter said.
The campaign in Legislative District 15, located in north Phoenix, has emerged as one of the most expensive races in the state as hundreds of thousands of of dollars have been raised and spent by the candidates and their supporters for a job that pays $24,000 a year.