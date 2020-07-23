PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will be extending the closures of gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks, movie theaters and tubing, due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis. He did not give a date to reopen those facilities, but his executive order states that the closures will “remain in place and continue to be reviewed for repeal or revision every two weeks.”

Even though the governor said our state's major metrics are headed in the right direction, he said that it's important to continue to show vigilance. "We can not let up," he said. "No victory lap, no celebration, only continued physical distancing."

"You are safer at home," Ducey continued. "It's highly contagious, and it's in every part of our state."

Returning to School

Many people thought Ducey would give a date for the state to resume in-person schooling, but during Thursday's news conference, he did not issue any specific guidance on returning to campus.

Instead, he told people to visit local school district websites for information.

Ducey said that by August 7, the Arizona Department of Health Services will develop and release public health benchmarks for the safe return of in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction.

"Arizona will be open for learning," he said. "Our priorities will be public health and safety."

He said his "Arizona: Open for Learning" plan provides:

Maximum options for Arizona families, ensures students receive a full academic year of education, invests a total of $440 million in federal dollars to our schools, and gives local school leaders the flexibility and public health guidance to make the best decisions for their students.

His plan states that schools will continue to be required to provide 180 days of instruction or equivalent hours, whether a family chooses to do so in person or via distance learning. You can find more specifics on his plan here.

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in our state has skyrocketed, state leaders have been under enormous pressure to delay students returning to school "in person." Health officials, teachers and parents have questioned the safety of allowing kids to return to campus with our state's COVID numbers so high.

A letter signed by 11 Arizona mayors urged Ducey to delay the return to in-person schools in Arizona. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was among those who signed the letter. She tweeted Thursday: "COVID-19 is still widespread and in-person instruction should be delayed. Our schools need clear direction and guidelines based on public health metrics on when it is safe to resume in-person instruction."

Earlier this week, 87 doctors signed a letter to Ducey, urging him to keep schools shut for at least the first quarter of the academic year. "Many of us are also parents of school-age children," the letter says. "The tremendous pressure to return to in-person schooling in August is ill advised and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our community."

Ducey had originally pushed the start date for in-person schools back to August 17. But even that date was too soon for some. "What Arizona's numbers will look like by August 17th remains unclear," tweeted the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, at the time.

Many have voiced fears that when students do return to campus, there won't be enough masks, gloves or other PPE to accommodate everyone.

But others have supported returning to in-person learning as soon as safely possible. The American Academy of Pediatrics said this week that many children were already suffering because of school closures. "Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation," the group said.

You can read Gov. Ducey's Executive Orders issued today below:

