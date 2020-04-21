PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For weeks now, we've reported a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Navajo Nation, and now new data from Facebook shows some alarming data for a northeast county in Arizona. They just released their findings from a user survey on coronavirus symptoms and created an interactive map.

Facebook knew they were in a unique position to do coronavirus research because they have 2 billion users. They said online they wanted to put out a survey about who was experiencing symptoms, and reported that a million people took the survey in just the first two weeks.

Now using a map to show the data, one thing is glaringly obvious the second you look at it. Your eye is drawn to a large bright red chunk in Arizona. That big red county is Navajo County, home to a large part of the Navajo Nation, and their president Jonathan Nez isn't surprised by these Facebook findings.

"I know a lot of our citizens are scared and are fearful about the future," he said.

Facebook partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to conduct the survey, which now shows an estimated percentage of people with COVID-19 symptoms who self-reported. Navajo County results show 3.7% of people with symptoms. The only county in the country with a higher percentage is in New York.

"We were having a hard time getting the federal government to get those allocations of dollars directly to our nation," President Nez said. "We shouldn't be begging for those dollars. We should be getting those dollars coming directly to all the tribes throughout the country."

President Nez has been disappointed with how long it's taken to get resources to their tribe as cases and deaths grew day by day.

They've been enforcing a strict curfew to try and keep COVID-19 from spreading on the reservation, and have been sent PPE and resources from all over the country, including from celebrities.

Facebook said they plan to keep updating the map, and want the data to be used for policymakers to see what counties need resources, and where potential future outbreaks could occur.

But while people have been rallying at the Arizona Capitol to open the economy back up, President Nez said this map is just another reminder that things are still not safe.

"Folks that are petitioning and rallying throughout the United States saying open up the U.S. and there's nothing to worry about, look at the Navajo Nation. Look at us. We have a high number of cases. We have a high number of deaths," he said.

Arizona's Family asked the state health department if they believe these findings are accurate and if they'll be used a factor as to when to re-open the economy. They told us they review many sources of data when considering the status of COVID-19 in the state and that higher rates of COVID-19 are being reported in Northern Arizona compared to other parts of the state, which could drive up awareness of the disease on social media. You can check out the map here.