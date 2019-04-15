PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local civil rights leader called out high ranking Republicans Monday who were expected to speak at a rally supported by far-right groups and activists.
"When we see hate speech from anyone, we expect those in leadership to condemn it, to distance themselves from these individuals," said Roy Tatem, the President of the East Valley Chapter of the NAACP.
Tatem singled out Congressman Andy Biggs and Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party.
[WATCH: Controversial political event planned in Gilbert]
Both were listed as speakers at the Patriotism Over Socialism event taking place in Gilbert tonight at 50 East Civic Center Drive from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Also speaking, right-wing activist, Laura Loomer, who was banned by Twitter for a series of anti-Muslim falsehoods about a current congresswoman.
In addition, extremist groups like the American Guard, and Patriot Movement AZ, have promoted the event on their Facebook pages.
Ward was unavailable for comment. Biggs' office never returned AZ Family's calls for comment.
However, state Rep. Noel Campbell, a Republican from Prescott, defended their right to speak at the rally.
"I think our party leadership has every right to reach out and talk to concerned citizens so," Campbell said.
