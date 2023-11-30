Your Life
Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail

Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Infamous “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow is back in the state months after Gov. Katie Hobbs asked for her to be extradited to Arizona from Idaho to face two indictments.

Maricopa County jail records confirmed that Vallow was back in custody at the woman’s-only Estrella Jail in Phoenix Thursday morning to now face homicide charges.

Lori Vallow is under two indictments in Arizona. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes.

Arizona’s Family sister station in Twin Falls, Idaho, KMVT, reported that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed her extradition to Arizona on Oct. 23 after Hobbs filed paperwork in August. In Idaho, Lori was at the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and her current husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

