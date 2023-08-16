Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs requests extradition for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow could be heading to Arizona to face two indictments.
Lori Vallow could be heading to Arizona to face two indictments.(AP/Idaho Department of Corrections)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona has taken another step in getting the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” Lori Vallow, back to the Grand Canyon State to face charges in connection with the killing and near-killing of family members. Gov. Katie Hobbs signed paperwork asking for Vallow to be extradited to Arizona from Idaho, her office confirmed on Wednesday.

Vallow was found guilty in May of murdering her two youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her husband’s previous wife. The case included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse. Prosecutors said it was part of a scheme to start a new life with Chad Daybell, her fifth husband. On July 31, she was sentenced to life in prison and transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections to serve her punishment.

Lori Vallow is under two indictments in Arizona. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes a month later. Lori Vallow hasn’t entered a plea on the Arizona charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

Barry Jones was a simple man, mechanic and iron worker married with three kids. But everything...
Wrongfully convicted on death row: One-on-one with Tucson man set free after 29 years in prison
Jaime's Local Love Podcast
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Knee Deep: For the Love of Denim
THE FORGOTTEN: No Longer Forgotten
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE FORGOTTEN: No Longer Forgotten
How Ticket Bots are Impacting Air Travel
On Your Side Podcast: How ticket bots are impacting air travel