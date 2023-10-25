Your Life
Maricopa County breaks record with 469 heat-related deaths so far this year

The largest percentage of deaths continue to impact those aged 50-64.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health officials say Maricopa County has broken a record, making 2023 the deadliest year for heat-related deaths. In the county’s latest heat report released on Wednesday, 469 heat-associated deaths were confirmed, with 153 still under investigation. Last week, the county matched the all-time yearly record for heat deaths with 425. That record was set last year.

The largest percentage of deaths continue to impact those aged 50-64. Mid-July saw the highest spike, with some days reaching up to nearly 25 people dying from extreme heat. Temperatures during that time period peaked at nearly 120 degrees. There have also been 122 indoor heat-related deaths in Maricopa County. Of those cases, 92 people had non-functioning air conditioning, and 13 weren’t using any air conditioning. In 11 cases, no air conditioning was found in the homes.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health says Arizonans should continue to practice heat safety and check on neighbors. According to Dr. Sunenshine, heat illness and deaths can happen all the way until November. To see the latest heat report, click or tap here.

