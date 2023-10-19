Maricopa Co. matches heat death record with 425 confirmed; nearly 200 under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says the county has matched the all-time yearly record for heat deaths.

Every year, the county has seen heat-associated deaths surge with the population increases, with each year’s total beating the previous record. This week’s numbers have now matched 2022′s numbers at 425 confirmed heat deaths. Another 199 are still under investigation, which means the county will break a record once again. The largest percentage of deaths continued to impact those aged 50-64.

“Even with extreme heat like we saw this summer, these deaths are preventable,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for the department. “This tragic record reminds us that as a community, we have more work to do to prevent these deaths.” Sunenshine further explained, “Maricopa County residents and visitors should continue to practice heat safety and check on neighbors, even this late in the season, because heat illness and deaths can occur all the way into November due to rising temperatures.”

Earlier this week, Arizona’s Family reported that one of those who died from heat stroke was a volunteer for Feed Phoenix amidst a dangerous heatwave in September.

What heat prevention steps do I need to take in the Valley?

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day

When spending extended amounts of time outdoors, go indoors to an air-conditioned location frequently

Don’t rely on fans as your primary source of cooling, especially when outdoor temperatures are 95 degrees or higher

Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, and lightweight clothes outdoors

Never leave kids, older adults, pets, and others who may rely on you inside of a parked car

Check on friends and neighbors, especially older adults, to ensure they have functioning air conditioning/cooling and enough water and supplies

