Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa Co. matches heat death record with 425 confirmed; nearly 200 under investigation

Excessive heat could mean death for many in the Valley.
Excessive heat could mean death for many in the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says the county has matched the all-time yearly record for heat deaths.

Every year, the county has seen heat-associated deaths surge with the population increases, with each year’s total beating the previous record. This week’s numbers have now matched 2022′s numbers at 425 confirmed heat deaths. Another 199 are still under investigation, which means the county will break a record once again. The largest percentage of deaths continued to impact those aged 50-64.

“Even with extreme heat like we saw this summer, these deaths are preventable,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for the department. “This tragic record reminds us that as a community, we have more work to do to prevent these deaths.” Sunenshine further explained, “Maricopa County residents and visitors should continue to practice heat safety and check on neighbors, even this late in the season, because heat illness and deaths can occur all the way into November due to rising temperatures.”

Earlier this week, Arizona’s Family reported that one of those who died from heat stroke was a volunteer for Feed Phoenix amidst a dangerous heatwave in September.

What heat prevention steps do I need to take in the Valley?

  • Limit outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day
  • When spending extended amounts of time outdoors, go indoors to an air-conditioned location frequently
  • Don’t rely on fans as your primary source of cooling, especially when outdoor temperatures are 95 degrees or higher
  • Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, and lightweight clothes outdoors
  • Never leave kids, older adults, pets, and others who may rely on you inside of a parked car
  • Check on friends and neighbors, especially older adults, to ensure they have functioning air conditioning/cooling and enough water and supplies

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

Roosevelt White III died in his tent on Sept. 12
Feed Phoenix volunteer dies of heat stroke during record summer heat
Even though he was homeless, 36-year-old Roosevelt White volunteered for the Valley nonprofit.
Feed Phoenix volunteer dies from heat stroke
A Mesa man suffered severe burns from hot pavement after passing out in July and now has a...
Mesa man suffered 3rd-degree burns from extremely hot pavement
Timothy Young ended up at the burn center inside Valleywise Hospital, receiving surgeries and...
Mesa man suffers severe burns from falling on pavement during July heatwave
The company estimates that energy consumption will increase by 40% in the next eight years.
APS touts infrastructure after Arizona’s record-breaking summer heat wave