Man dies after being hit by car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in west Phoenix Monday morning.

Officers responded to a collision near 35th Avenue and Washington Street around 8:45 a.m. and arrived to find a man on the roadway with multiple injuries. Firefighters provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene. Police say the car involved remained on scene.

As of 10 a.m., 35th Avenue is closed between Washington and Lincoln streets as detectives investigate what led up to the deadly crash. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

