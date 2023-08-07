Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dies after being hit by car in west Phoenix

Police have blocked off 35th Ave as detectives investigate.
Police have blocked off 35th Ave as detectives investigate.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead after he was hit by a car in west Phoenix Monday morning.

Officers responded to a collision near 35th Avenue and Washington Street around 8:45 a.m. and arrived to find a man on the roadway with multiple injuries. Firefighters provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene. Police say the car involved remained on scene.

As of 10 a.m., 35th Avenue is closed between Washington and Lincoln streets as detectives investigate what led up to the deadly crash. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school...
Biden Administration’s plan to strengthen school cyber security
File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
ASU sets new record: largest Arizona student enrollment in university history
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
New study shows as temperatures increase, so does risk of snake bites around Phoenix
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
As Phoenix temps stay hot, risk of snake bites increase
VPNs and a backup storage service are among top recommendations.
Arizona tech experts share back-to-school cybersecurity tips