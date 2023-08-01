Lori Vallow transferred to corrections dept. to begin serving life sentences

POCATELLO, Idaho (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Lori Vallow Daybell has been transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections, a day after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival.

A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Corrections says Vallow Daybell was booked into the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Facility just before 9:30 a.m. MDT Tuesday. There, she is set to serve three consecutive life sentences.

In May, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. The case included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.

She was sentenced on Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, following testimony from several representatives of victims’ families. Vallow Daybell also spoke, saying, “Jesus Christ knows no one was murdered in this case,” and that she’s regularly visited by the spirits of the three victims.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Steven W. Boyce said he would never be able to get images of her slain children out of his head. A parent killing their own children “is the most shocking thing really that I can imagine,” Boyce said.

The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona — one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband. Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece’s ex survived an attempt later that year. Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea on the Arizona charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

