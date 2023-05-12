Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow murder trial

BOISE, ID (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the Lori Vallow case, a woman accused of killing her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot. The verdict, expected to be read at approximately 11:45 a.m. MST, will be streamed live.

The jury got the case around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and deliberated for hours. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found on June 9, 2020, in the backyard of Lori Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, in Idaho.

Thursday morning, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments. Prosecutors said there was plenty of evidence that showed Vallow manipulated her brother, Alex Cox, and her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell, into planning and carrying out the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Prosecutors said she did it because she wanted life insurance money and Chad Daybell.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald countered that there was no evidence tying his client to the killings but plenty showing she was a loving, protective mother whose life took a sharp turn when she met her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, and fell for the “weird” apocalyptic religious claims of a cult leader. Daybell told her they had been married in several previous lives and she was a “sexual goddess” who was supposed to help him save the world by gathering 144,000 followers so Jesus could return, Archibald said.

Vallow faces life in prison if convicted. Chad Daybell is being tried separately for the same crimes and his trial is still months away.

