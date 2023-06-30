Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Momnation founder helping moms since 2014

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Katie Lambert started Momnation in 2014 to lift up and inspire moms by organizing events, dinners and, recently, providing smile makeovers. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman has been leading the charge to support other moms since 2014, and that is Something Good.

Katie Lambert started Momnation almost 10 years ago to uplift, help and inspire all moms in any stage of life. Jamie Talkington told Arizona’s Family about Katie after being involved in a few local events held by the Momnation team, like handing out complete dinners to families last Thanksgiving, providing five local families with an amazing Christmas and, most recently, Katie teamed up with Tuttle Shuttle to provide dental work for three local moms. Those smiles have completely changed their lives forever.

Jaime told us, “Katie is so selfless, dedicated and the most generous woman I know. She truly puts everyone else ahead of her and wants the best for all mom’s she is constantly looking for way to help lift up women and I really admire her and all that she does.”

Thank you, Katie and Momnation, for doing Something Good in our community!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

Back to School Clothing Drive
Help Phoenix-area kids prepare for a new school year with the Back-to-School Clothing Drive
Momnation group lifts up and inspires other moms in the Phoenix area
Woman Pays It Forward to Chandler founder of homeless nonprofit
JuanTe Daily, left, was nominated by Nancy Osborn, right.
Homeless nonprofit founder in Chandler Wins Pay It Forward Award