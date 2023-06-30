Momnation founder helping moms since 2014

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman has been leading the charge to support other moms since 2014, and that is Something Good.

Katie Lambert started Momnation almost 10 years ago to uplift, help and inspire all moms in any stage of life. Jamie Talkington told Arizona’s Family about Katie after being involved in a few local events held by the Momnation team, like handing out complete dinners to families last Thanksgiving, providing five local families with an amazing Christmas and, most recently, Katie teamed up with Tuttle Shuttle to provide dental work for three local moms. Those smiles have completely changed their lives forever.

Jaime told us, “Katie is so selfless, dedicated and the most generous woman I know. She truly puts everyone else ahead of her and wants the best for all mom’s she is constantly looking for way to help lift up women and I really admire her and all that she does.”

Thank you, Katie and Momnation, for doing Something Good in our community!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.