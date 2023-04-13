Scottsdale dentist plan to spread smiles to those in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dr. Kent Tuttle is a dentist in Scottsdale with his own brick-and-mortar practice where he treats his patients. But a few years ago, he got inspired to take his services on the go ... with a charitable twist.

He and a few of his fellow dentists now work together to spread smiles to those in need for free. Calling it “The Smile Movement,” the Tuttle Shuttle mobile dental office will drive to a selected patient’s location — at home or at work — and provide a free consultation and dental care, either in the shuttle or at the office. And that is definitely Something Good!

