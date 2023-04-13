110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale dentist plan to spread smiles to those in need

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Kent Tuttle's experience in South America during a mission inspired him to do that work here in the community.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dr. Kent Tuttle is a dentist in Scottsdale with his own brick-and-mortar practice where he treats his patients. But a few years ago, he got inspired to take his services on the go ... with a charitable twist.

He and a few of his fellow dentists now work together to spread smiles to those in need for free. Calling it “The Smile Movement,” the Tuttle Shuttle mobile dental office will drive to a selected patient’s location — at home or at work — and provide a free consultation and dental care, either in the shuttle or at the office. And that is definitely Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

