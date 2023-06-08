110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police make changes to Use of Force policy draft based on feedback

Phoenix police have released a modified draft with changes made based on feedback from...
Phoenix police have released a modified draft with changes made based on feedback from employees and community members.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In January, the Phoenix Police Department released a draft of its revised Use of Force policy, asking for the public’s input before any changes are made official. The department said the policy was being revised as part of its ongoing transparency and that feedback could be provided until the end of January.

Now Phoenix police have released a modified draft with changes made based on feedback from employees and community members. The department says “44 substantive changes were made” in the latest policy draft but did not point out specific modifications. Tap/click here to see the updated draft. A button at the bottom of page 11 allows residents to provide feedback.

The first draft was released mere months after interim police chief Michael Sullivan was brought in as the Department of Justice continues investigating allegations of excessive force by Phoenix officers. The policy establishes at what point Phoenix police officers are permitted to use force after attempts are made to de-escalate a situation.

It also covers what is not allowed. For example, officers can’t apply chokeholds unless the use of deadly force is justified. Officers also aren’t allowed to use force against anyone in handcuffs unless it’s to prevent injury or escape.

In addition to the Use of Force policy, the department has also produced three other draft policies: Force Response Options, Reporting and Administrative Review, and Duty to Intervene. Police are also seeking public input on those drafts, which can be viewed through the link above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Woolston has driven more than 1,000,000 miles and managed to avoid any accidents.
Phoenix UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the job
Officials say 20 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.
Train derails overnight, sending 20 freight cars off the tracks near Williams
Smoke lingers around Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
The Cold Beer & Cheeseburger slider eating contest is around the corner. Register fast because...
Phoenix area restaurant chain to host slider eating contest