Phoenix police make changes to Use of Force policy draft based on feedback

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In January, the Phoenix Police Department released a draft of its revised Use of Force policy, asking for the public’s input before any changes are made official. The department said the policy was being revised as part of its ongoing transparency and that feedback could be provided until the end of January.

Now Phoenix police have released a modified draft with changes made based on feedback from employees and community members. The department says “44 substantive changes were made” in the latest policy draft but did not point out specific modifications. Tap/click here to see the updated draft. A button at the bottom of page 11 allows residents to provide feedback.

The first draft was released mere months after interim police chief Michael Sullivan was brought in as the Department of Justice continues investigating allegations of excessive force by Phoenix officers. The policy establishes at what point Phoenix police officers are permitted to use force after attempts are made to de-escalate a situation.

It also covers what is not allowed. For example, officers can’t apply chokeholds unless the use of deadly force is justified. Officers also aren’t allowed to use force against anyone in handcuffs unless it’s to prevent injury or escape.

In addition to the Use of Force policy, the department has also produced three other draft policies: Force Response Options, Reporting and Administrative Review, and Duty to Intervene. Police are also seeking public input on those drafts, which can be viewed through the link above.

