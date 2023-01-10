Phoenix police seeks public input on revised Use of Force policy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is in the process of revising its Use of Force policy, saying it’s part of the department’s ongoing community transparency, and asking for the public’s input before any permanent changes are made. This comes nearly four months after interim police chief Michael Sullivan assumed the role, and as the Department of Justice continues investigating allegations of excessive use of force by Phoenix officers.

The policy basically establishes at what point Phoenix police officers are permitted to use force following attempts to de-escalate a situation. The proposed draft also covers what isn’t allowed. For instance, officers are prohibited from putting someone in a chokehold unless the use of Deadly Force is justified.

Officers are not allowed to use force against individuals who are handcuffed unless it’s necessary to prevent injury or escape, and the draft states that no restrained person should be put face-down on the ground but has to be seated or put on their side. Deadly force should only be the last resort, the draft states. All other alternatives must be used before resulting to deadly force. An officer can use deadly force to prevent a person’s escape only if no other alterative exists. Officers also has a duty to give medical help if its needed and that their use of force with children must be adjusted accordingly.

The draft begins with the department’s core principles, including sanctity of human life, value and worth of all persons, use of reasonable, necessary, and proportional force, de-escalation, continuous assessment, reporting use of force, duty to intervene, duty to provide medical assistance, accountability, and retaliatory force.

Other sections up for review are minimal force techniques like handcuffing, level 1 use of force such as wrist and joint locks and pressure points, etc.; level 2 use of force such as pepperballs and CN/CS gas and less-lethal munitions, etc. Foundationally, the department draft affirms that officers are limited by the Constitution, state law, and policies. When it comes to officer accountability, it says that it is the responsibility of officers to hold each other accountable and stop excessive use of force. When a threat diminishes while in the field, the draft said it’s the officer’s responsibility to reduce their level of force.

The public can comment on the nine-page draft over a two-week period from Tuesday, Jan. 17, until Tuesday, Jan. 31. The police department says a feedback link will be provided as we get closer to the start date. See the draft below:

The department says the draft isn’t the entire policy and other portions about force options, reporting requirements and duty to intervene will come later. This draft includes the department’s tenets about Use of Force which are core Principles, expanded Definitions, Levels of Force and revised General Policies.

