Lake Mary is year-round destination in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- Lake Mary is actually a pair of lakes open year-round just southeast of Flagstaff.

Upper Lake Mary is the largest of Flagstaff’s twin lakes. This long, narrow reservoir is especially popular with power boaters and water skiers because there is no motor size limit on it. It’s also popular with those who prefer people-power or windpower over horsepower.

Lower Lake Mary is the smaller of Flagstaff’s twin lakes. It has a tendency to disappear during the long dry spells that periodically hit this area. When the lake has water, its banks are usually lined with anglers trying to catch the trout which the Arizona Game and Fish Department stocks here.