County attorney to announce charging decision in Phoenix police shooting of Ali Osman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is expected to announce if any Phoenix officers will face charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a suspect who was throwing rocks at police last year.

Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues on the night of Sept. 24, 2022. Police say that officers spotted Osman throwing rocks on Tuckey Lane after their patrol cars were struck. The three officers in two patrol cars stopped further down the street to discuss what happened, then called for air support and for an officer with a less-lethal weapon to respond.

The officer riding solo then pulled back toward the intersection of 19th and Tuckey Lane when police say two more rocks hit his patrol car. The officer got out of the car and told Osman to stop throwing rocks, who then threw another rock, hitting the officer in the shin. As Osman was preparing to throw another rock, police say that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. Osman was shot multiple times and died at the hospital a short time later.

Within days, community members began questioning the use of force. Friends and family described Osman as a loving brother and devoted son. His colleagues said that he had a mental illness.

Osman’s family held a news conference in September to express their outrage. “As a former police officer that backs the blue, I cannot fathom a set of circumstances described to us, that would warrant this young black man being shot down by police in the streets of our city for throwing rocks,” the family’s attorney, Quacy Smith, said at the conference.

In October, Osman’s family announced they would be suing the city and police department for gross negligence and excessive force. The notice of claim alleges that two of the officers had a less-lethal stun gun in their patrol car, but that it was only brought out after the shooting happened. The family is seeking $85 million in damages.

