Man dead after evening officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix Saturday evening.
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix Saturday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening.

Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.

As one of the officers pulled into the intersection, he watched a man start throwing rocks at his patrol car. When the officers tried to talk to the man, he began throwing rocks at them. He wouldn’t stop, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. He was then taken to a local hospital where he died.

Phoenix police are still investigating the incident, and no one in the community was injured during the shooting.

