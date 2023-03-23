March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Will all this rain and snow help our lake levels?

Record Snowpack Leads to Full Reservoirs
When Arizona is hit by multiple storms bringing rain and snow, the water flows into the...
When Arizona is hit by multiple storms bringing rain and snow, the water flows into the reservoirs.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After another productive storm, Arizona continues to improve when it comes to the short-term drought. So how are all of these storms helping our lakes and drought situation? Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor updates our short-term conditions across the state and nation. Compared to a week ago, we’ve dropped another 4% roughly in the “abnormally dry” category and less than a percentage point in the moderate drought level. Over 75% of the state is now in a “none” drought category, with about 25% of the state, mostly western and the extreme north part of Arizona, classified to be in an “abnormally dry” state. Remember, Arizona has been in a long-term drought since the 1990′s.

Another move in the right direction!
Another move in the right direction!(AZ Family)

According to the AZ State Climate office, the last time we were in this good of shape was in March of 2019. They crunched the numbers, and it shows that back in July 2018-Feb. 2019 had about the same winter-spring precipitation levels as this past July 2022-Feb. 2023. The state climate office also reported March 2019 checked in as the 38th wettest, and we are now on pace to beat that number this month.

A common question people ask us all the time is how our recent rain and snowstorms have been impacting our water reservoirs. The Salt River Project and its series of reservoirs serve the majority of the Valley’s water needs and have been a major benefactor from our recent storms. Last year at this time, the reservoir system was at 71% full. As of this Thursday, the water retention system as a whole is 99% full. Our largest reservoir, Roosevelt Lake is 101% full. Apache, Canyon, Saguaro, Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes are from 92-97% full! This is the main reason why SRP water managers have been releasing water down the Salt and Verde Rivers to make room for our record snowpack that is and will be melting for the next couple of months. As we’ve reported, that water eventually percolates down into the ground and replenishes our underground aquifer that many Valley communities tap as a water source.

99% Full!
99% Full!(AZ Family)

People also ask about our massive reservoirs to the north, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Abundant snowfall has also been reported in the Colorado River watershed in Colorado. The statewide snowpack is at its 4th highest season-to-date level since record-keeping began in 1987. That number could still climb with more storms predicted for the Rocky Mountain region over the next week. That snowmelt will eventually make its way into Powell to slowly replenish the reservoir that has seen historic lows. Water releases from Powell will eventually make it to Lake Mead as its main source, along with the 2,200 square mile Las Vegas Valley watershed from the nearby mountains. It would take many wet winters as well as more conservation efforts to make a major, noticeable dent in that system. You can always keep update on the snowpack percentages and rervoir levels using the links down below!

SRP Daily Water Report

Arizona Snowpack Report

Colorado Snowpack Report

Lake Powell Water Levels

Lake Mead Water Levels

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway

Latest News

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
SRP releases small amounts of water at a time through the dams, traveling down the Verde and...
Salt River flooding to continue around Phoenix-area with more rain on the way
Wildfire, flooding concerns after massive snowfall in Arizona
A lot of snow is good for the drought but has short-term consequences.
Snowpack and rain great now, but concerns for severe flooding and wildfires loom