Man found dead outside Family Dollar store in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a Family Dollar store in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the area of 29th and Cactus avenues just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Emergency crews arrived to evaluate his condition but he died from his injuries at the scene. It’s unclear if he was shot or if there are any other signs of foul play. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the plaza surrounding the discount store throughout the night. Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

