Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man found dead outside Family Dollar store in north Phoenix

Multiple Phoenix police patrol vehicles are seen scattered throughout the plaza.
Multiple Phoenix police patrol vehicles are seen scattered throughout the plaza.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a Family Dollar store in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the area of 29th and Cactus avenues just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Emergency crews arrived to evaluate his condition but he died from his injuries at the scene. It’s unclear if he was shot or if there are any other signs of foul play. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the plaza surrounding the discount store throughout the night. Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college

Latest News

A red sedan was seen spotted just off I-10 at Estrella Parkway.
Wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI on I-10 in Goodyear
Misspellings are usually an indicator the person sending it is likely a scammer.
Beware: Scammers sending fake invoices to steal your money
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Officers shoot, kill alleged armed man in west Phoenix neighborhood; woman hospitalized
ASU professor part of new effort to reduce military suicide