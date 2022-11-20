1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers say there were reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles on the I-10. Avondale police say the suspect shot at least two vehicles on the freeway, exited the I-10, and then began to shoot at more cars. Police say the suspect then drove towards Encanto, where he crashed into a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was quickly arrested by officers.

Avondale police say one person is dead, three others are injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.

Officers are asking all drivers to stay out of the areas of McDowell Road between 111th to 119th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street during the investigation.

