Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway.

She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.

Recently, she hired a company called “Trees For Needs“ who agreed to trim some of Harrison’s trees for around $500. She mailed them $100 as a deposit to secure the date and allow them to start the work. Just before Trees for Needs arrived, Harrison called the company saying she actually just needed only one tree trimmed. The company agreed to do the job for only $400. Workers showed up, trimmed the tree, and Harrison said she noticed it took 17 minutes to cut the limbs hanging into her neighbors yard.

Harrison said that while she was satisfied with the job and that workers wrote down that the “customer is happy and completely satisfied,” she claimed that $400 for a job that she claims took a little more than 15 minutes seemed excessive. Harrison said only one worker did the trimming. “Three of which didn’t do a darn thing except load up a couple of trees and go into their truck,” she said.

When Harrison asked for a discount, the company said no. Other than the initial $100 she paid, she refused to pay anymore. A company representative for the company told On Your Side, ”We will not do business with dishonest people like that, and we will certainly not have our payment held hostage after a job well done.” The company said it also reached out to Harrison to ask for the remaining balance in an amicable way.

Regarding the pile of mulch put in Harrison’s driveway, she claims it was dumped there weeks later, courtesy of the company for the $300 balance she owes. “I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that ends well.” The owner of Trees For Needs defended dumping the mulch into Harrison’s driveway.

In an email to On Your Side, the company’s owner says, “We didn’t do it in the dead of night, or stealth in anyway. We placed it in broad daylight in her driveway, just as we advised her three times we would do,” he said. “We told her that she still owes the money.” Harrison said she’s now relying on friends and family to remove the mulch one bag at a time. Now, the mulch has sat there for more than a month. She said she’s grateful for help. “I want to thank them because they did not dump on the side where I park my car,” she said. “If they’re going to dump, they dumped in the right place.”

Even after dumping all that debris, Harrison said she got a letter from Trees for Needs’ attorney demanding that she pay the $300 balance. So, what’s going to happen to all that debris? On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.

