Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say

Police believe Clare Meacham went out drinking and left her 5-month-old baby home alone in Mesa.
Police believe Clare Meacham went out drinking and left her 5-month-old baby home alone in Mesa.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.

TRENDING: Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility

Police said they checked Meacham’s doorbell camera video and noted that she left home at 12:44 p.m., over 2 hours before police located the baby. Meacham told police that she placed her child in the baby crib and didn’t remember anything after that, records show, and that she didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out. She lives alone with the baby and the only other person with access to the house is her mother. Meacham was arrested for DUI and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Federal Court denied a request from non-profit groups who asked for more restrictions at...
Federal judge denies request to crackdown on groups that camp out at ballot drop box sites
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ home, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
Registration is open for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ home, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker...
Underground bunker found in Waddell, Arizona