Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility

During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ home, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker...
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ home, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

While investigators searched the Swink’s storage facility, they found an underground bunker. The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with even a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside. Deputies say they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules. Investigators also found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo was using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of service charges, criminal damage...
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of service charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

