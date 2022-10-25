Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after a traffic stop in Buckeye led to the discovery of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills.

Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force coordinated on the traffic stop that happened on Sunday near State Route 85 and Hazen Road. Inside the car, investigators found 395,000 pills that were split between two bags.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Johana Jimenez, is facing drug-related charges.

