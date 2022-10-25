Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested

Johana Jimenez, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop in Buckeye on Sunday.
Johana Jimenez, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop in Buckeye on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after a traffic stop in Buckeye led to the discovery of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills.

RELATED: Another Phoenix baby tests positive for fentanyl, doctors call it a warning call

Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force coordinated on the traffic stop that happened on Sunday near State Route 85 and Hazen Road. Inside the car, investigators found 395,000 pills that were split between two bags.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Johana Jimenez, is facing drug-related charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch out for scammers while choosing your 2023 Medicare coverage.
Beware of scams targeting Medicare open enrollment
More and more garbage trucks are catching fire as residents improperly throw away flammables,...
Gilbert warns residents dumping flammable materials after 4 trucks catch fire
Phoenix police are revealing new details about the four-car crash in Phoenix that happened...
Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say
The group has been stuck underground since Sunday.
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns