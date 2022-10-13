Paul's Car Wash
Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl

The baby was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning.
The baby was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone.

In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.

There, the child tested positive for Fentanyl. According to police, the boy’s father showed up at the hospital from work and told officers the child’s mother has a history of fentanyl abuse.

Detectives are investigating and the Department of Child Safety has been notified, but it’s unclear if any arrests have been made. The infant’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

