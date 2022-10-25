Gilbert warns residents dumping flammable materials after 4 trucks catch fire

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Town of Gilbert is warning residents to stop improperly dumping flammable goods into their trash cans after a number of garbage trucks have caught fire this year.

On the town’s blog, officials report that it just had its fourth truck fire this year, and a recent @GilbertYourTown TikTok notes that the town had five last year. Fire crews want communities to know that they need to be mindful of what chemical batteries and potentially hazardous materials go into the crash can. Items like tires, fuels, pool chemicals, and electronic waste should be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Queen Creek Road, west of Greenfield.

As the cooler temperatures roll into town, it’s important to never put ashes into your trash until they’ve been cooled for at least 24 hours, bagged, and tied. Dumping flammable materials into ordinary trash cans can lead to two types of truck fires. An engine fire could happen by falling debris and damage to the exhaust or engine, but hot loads are vastly more volatile and dangerous. Oftentimes, the operator has to extinguish the load by packing it to deprive the fire of oxygen. In some cases, they may have to dump the load in an open area to safely distinguish the fire.

