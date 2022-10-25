8-year-old from Gilbert collecting money for superhero gowns after being hospitalized

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At just eight years old, Jaxon Glover has been through a lot. “Jaxon was diagnosed with epilepsy a little after 12 months old,” said his mom Danielle Landau.

A couple of weeks ago, he was hospitalized. His family says he is chronically sick from severe asthma. “When we were in the hospital, that’s when I had the special gown for him that we bring with us when he has an MRI or whatever to make him feel better,” Landau said.

When doctors and nurses asked about his gown, Glover was inspired to help others. “So basically, they’re like gowns, superhero ones, you can also suggest custom ones like hockey ones, sports ones. And yes there are ones for girls like princess ones,” says Glover. He began handing out flyers for the gowns around his neighborhood just days after being released from the hospital. The flyers were not just for him but for kids at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “To me they’re just like super cool. They make me feel cool and super brave because you know superheroes are brave.”

Even as a third grader, he knows how uncomfortable and nerve-wracking hospitals can be. “That’s the most painful part about IVs; you have to always have it the whole time in the hospital. He says every detail in these gowns makes him feel fearless. “They’re really cool and nice, really comfortable. Feeling that texture is just amazing,” he said.

Glover believes the gowns will make other kids feel further from the reason they are at the children’s hospital. So far, he’s collected 375 gowns and says he’s decided to raise money for 500 gowns by Thanksgiving for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

To donate directly to Jaxon’s fund, click here.

