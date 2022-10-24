Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills woman at Superstition Springs Mall, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the parking lot of Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa on Monday afternoon. Three people were inside a car parked in the mall lot near the U.S. 60 and Power Road when a 16-year-old boy was playing around with a gun in the back seat. Police say the gun went off, hitting the 20-year-old woman sitting in the front seat. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police detained the boy, but it’s unknown if he’ll face charges. The woman’s name has not been released. Officers didn’t say if the third person inside the car was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

The accidental shooting happened in the parking lot of the mall on Monday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

