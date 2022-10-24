Phoenix Suns to host 90s-theme night for team’s 30th anniversary
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are hosting a series of 90s-themed nights to honor its 30th-anniversary, which launched in time for the ‘92-’93 celebration
It starts Tuesday night and in all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first coming Tuesday. The Suns will go up against the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center. There will be 90s arcade games and a fan photo wall as well as various featured DJs spinning your favorite 90s hits. Three-time NBA All-Star and Suns legend Kevin Johnson will be there to meet fans!
A future reunion night of the 92-93 roster is planned for a future date during the season. If you’re looking for some original Suns swag, the team shop has dropped various throwback jerseys, t-shirts, and more. Click here to check them out!
Tickets for 90′s Nights and all Suns home games can be purchased at Suns.com/Tix.
Full list of 90′s Nights dates:
- Oct. 25 vs GSW, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
- Oct. 28 vs NOP
- Nov 26 vs UTA
- Nov 30 vs CHI, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
- Dec 7 vs BOS
- Dec 19 vs LAL
- Dec 23 vs MEM, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
- Jan 21, 2023 vs IND
- Feb 16, 2023 vs LAC, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
- Mar 11, 2023 vs SAC
- Mar 25, 2023 vs PHI
- Mar 31, 2023 vs DEN
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.