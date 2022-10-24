“Will and Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died at age 67

HOLLYWOOD, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - Leslie Jordan, best known for his role as Beverly Leslie on the sitcom ‘Will and Grace’, has died, multiple sources say.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan reportedly died after a car accident Monday, according to The Los Angeles Times and Variety.

The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Fantasy Island,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

Many of Jordan’s videos included him asking “How ya’ll doin?” and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their “mama,” as he called her. Other times he did silly bits like complete an indoor obstacle course.

“Someone called from California and said, ‘Oh, honey, you’ve gone viral.’ And I said, ‘No, no, I don’t have Covid. I’m just in Tennessee,” said Jordan. Celebrities including Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooper, along with brands such as Reebok and Lululemon, would post comments.

News of Jordan’s passing has spread quickly online as fellow actors took to Twitter to honor their friend, including Meghan McCain.

There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man pic.twitter.com/CAANBZqQJy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.